READ: Full South Dakota Smithfield Foods plant report from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report for Smithfield Foods with findings for its South Dakota pork processing plant. The report gives insight into the plant and provides pages of recommendations.
Keep Reading - Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.