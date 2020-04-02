Raven Industries makes PPE gowns for health care facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As health care systems across the country are running low on personal protective equipment, or PPE, a local business is doing what it can to help KELOLAND health care systems stay protected.

As health care workers continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic, personal protective equipment is more important than ever. Raven Industries in Sioux Falls is helping in their battle by creating gowns for those who need it.

“A local health care facility reach out to one of our, our director of operations and asked if we could help provide some garments, or masks to our community,” Emily Wegner said.

Plant production manager Emily Wegner says they were happy to help, and crews immediately got to work making protective gowns out of plastic film.

“Our sister division, EFD, engineered films division, they manufacture the plastic film and then we convert that by cutting a gown shape into it and then we seal that and fold it up,” Wegner said.

In just 2 days crews have already packaged over 600 gowns and are now ramping up to make more.

Wegner: So this past day we built another 300, we’re building another thousand today. So today we’re setting up a second line and in the coming days we’ll be setting up several more.

Heinemann: A couple… thousands?

Wegner: Thousands is what we’re expecting.

She says all of the gowns produced will be sent out to health care facilities in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.

“We are just very, very proud to be a part of this local community and we’re willing to help wherever,” Wegner said.