Rapid City to consider mask mandate at special meeting

Coronavirus

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Council will consider a mask mandate for the city at a special session meeting.

The council will consider choosing between two ordinances and a resolution requiring face coverings. One ordinance specifies masks to be required in public indoor spaces. Officials said details of a second ordinance will be posted before the meeting on Monday.

The resolution would require face coverings in certain situations but would have no enforcement and no penalties. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem opposes mask mandates aimed at slowing the spread of infections. Cities across the state have moved to pass their own mask requirements.

