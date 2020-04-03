Rapid City to close basketball and tennis courts at parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced today that basketball and tennis courts at public parks will be closed because too many people are gathering at them.

Allender says the main goals are to protect the health care systems, public safety, and other critical businesses like grocery stores.

“Public cooperation is a big goal here. It’s my goal and the city’s goal to keep everyone informed to the extent that they find useful,” Mayor Allender said.

The city is also working to retool the budget for 20-20 and 20-21. Due to the lack of revenue, Allender says it’s important to plan ahead.