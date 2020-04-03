Breaking News
22 new COVID-19 cases announced, 187 total with 67 total recoveries in South Dakota

Rapid City to close basketball and tennis courts at parks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced today that basketball and tennis courts at public parks will be closed because too many people are gathering at them.

Allender says the main goals are to protect the health care systems, public safety, and other critical businesses like grocery stores.

“Public cooperation is a big goal here. It’s my goal and the city’s goal to keep everyone informed to the extent that they find useful,” Mayor Allender said.

The city is also working to retool the budget for 20-20 and 20-21. Due to the lack of revenue, Allender says it’s important to plan ahead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss