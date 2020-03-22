Breaking News
Huron, Beadle County, Rapid City putting in restaurant bans | Sioux Falls looking to take action Tuesday | Noem says she doesn’t have the power
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Pleasant Township United Church of Canistota Yelduz Shrine

Rapid City presents emergency ordinance for stricter enforcements on local businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Rapid City locator map

Sunday afternoon at a conference, Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender announced that he will present an emergency ordinance to the city council for stricter enforcements on local businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This would include closing bars, restaurants, cafes, and other recreational type businesses where groups of people could gather.

“Following the CDC guidelines, our advice from Monument Health, Rapid City will convene tonight at 6 o’clock and emergency special council meeting right here in these chambers. And we will entertain two items on that agenda,” Mayor Steve Allender, Mayor of Rapid City, said.

If the ordinance is passed Sunday night, the actions would not go into effect until Friday evening. The mayor urges people to practice social distancing in the meantime and support local businesses by curbside and delivery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss