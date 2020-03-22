Rapid City presents emergency ordinance for stricter enforcements on local businesses

Sunday afternoon at a conference, Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender announced that he will present an emergency ordinance to the city council for stricter enforcements on local businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.



This would include closing bars, restaurants, cafes, and other recreational type businesses where groups of people could gather.

“Following the CDC guidelines, our advice from Monument Health, Rapid City will convene tonight at 6 o’clock and emergency special council meeting right here in these chambers. And we will entertain two items on that agenda,” Mayor Steve Allender, Mayor of Rapid City, said.



If the ordinance is passed Sunday night, the actions would not go into effect until Friday evening. The mayor urges people to practice social distancing in the meantime and support local businesses by curbside and delivery.