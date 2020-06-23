Rapid City, Pennington County eligible for $25 million for COVID-19 expenses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota was Governor Kristi Noem’s second stop on a tour of the state to announce how much money cities and counties could receive to help with COVID-19 costs.

She was joined by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Pennington County Commissioner Deb Hadcock, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Liza Clark with the Bureau of Finance and Management as she shared how much of the $1.25 billion South Dakota received from the CARES Act will go to those communities.

Rapid City will be eligible for $17.5 million while Pennington County could receive $7.5 million.

Noem says the amounts are set based on the Census; it isn’t decided by the state. Local governments can get help to cover additional expenses due to COVID-19 and public safety response during the pandemic.

Clark says her office is receiving a number of questions from cities and counties about the reimbursement process. The state has a website set up to answer some of those concerns, which city and county officials can access.

On Monday, Noem announced South Dakota cities and counties could receive up to a total of $200 million in reimbursable COVID-19 costs.

Noem says the state will be audited on how it spends CARES Act money. She says the state has been in contact with South Dakota’s congressional delegation about putting language into future stimulus packages to allow money to be used to replace lost revenue due to COVID-19.

The governor will be in Aberdeen and Huron on Wednesday.