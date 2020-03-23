Rapid City passes emergency ordinance to shutdown recreational businesses starting Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday night, Rapid City Council members along with citizens came to a special city council meeting to discuss an emergency ordinance that would shut down recreational businesses due to COVID-19.

Mayor Steve Allender discussed the emergency ordinance earlier Sunday at a brief press conference.

“We are being advised now that, especially in light of the governor’s press conference, that there is a better justification to take further, more restrictive action as a city government,” Mayor Allender said.

The stricter enforcement would include closing bars, restaraunts, cafes, and other recreational type businesses. It would not include closing essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.

He strongly urges people to practice social distancing and to support local businesses by using curbside and delivery services. However, some were not in favor of this ordinance.

“We also have bills, loan payments, etc. Are you going to pay these? If we have to shut our doors are you going to pay for these,” a business owner said.

There were also people who hope to see the ordinance pass.

“My business owner did shut us down and I’m happy that I work for that place because they did the right thing,” a community member said.

“We are on our toes having to keep up with what’s going on. This also causes a great deal of frustration so we are asking for patience,” Mayor Allender said.

The emergency ordinance passed by a 7-2 vote. It will not go into effect until Friday.