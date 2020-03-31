Rapid City Mayor says there’s a need for food throughout the community right now

Tuesday in Rapid City, Mayor Steve Allender gave a daily update during the COVID-19 pandemic. He meets with city department directors, representatives from the city council and Pennington County every morning to discuss the last 24 hours.

The emergency ordinance to close certain businesses has been in effect for four days now.

Mayor Allender says there has been a noticeable need for food throughout the community. He urges people to volunteer for organizations like Feeding South Dakota or Meals on Wheels.

“The majority of our questions and concerns from the public on what’s going on in Rapid City and the government intervention has to do with what the ordinance is and what this ordinance isn’t,” Mayor Allender said.

The ordinance follows CDC guidelines which says bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people gather should be closed.