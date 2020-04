RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says with many businesses closed, he’s noticing people gathering outdoors.

The city has not closed any parks, but Mayor Allender says they’re not opposed to it.

“If the government does its part and the community does its part, we can flatten this curve. We can slow down the peak infection date,” Mayor Allender said.

Allender once again urges people to remember social distancing guidelines.