Rapid City Mayor says he wants the DOH to communicate better with elected leaders, like himself

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says he’s frustrated with the way the State Department of Health is communicating with elected leaders, like himself, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Allender says he’s suspending weekly briefings unless there’s a situation down the road where the community needs one. He says there are several reasons why he’s halting the meetings.

“One of which is that the information is not drastically different from week to week. But also one of the reasons is, I think I’ve just become the middle man in communication because the Department of Health hold the information and they will communicate it when they are ready to communicate it and I can’t assist with that in the meantime,” Mayor Allender said.

The State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website is updated daily. Allender usually reports those numbers at his weekly briefings. However, anyone with internet has access to that same information.

“Meanwhile the citizens of our cities and counties are looking to people like me for information but we are getting it from the news at the same time they are so in order to have an effective communication platform, I would like to be able to have the most up-to-date and accurate information and we just don’t have that and I don’t think we ever will,” Mayor Allender said.

During a briefing Thursday, the State Department of Health said it will continue to operate by calling the organization or people that are exposed first. Kim Malsam-Rysdon says she is disappointed Mayor Allender decided to stop his meetings.

“We have done a colossal amount of work on the COVID response including and providing data and regular updates to a whole host of individuals. The pubic, the media, care providers, other stakeholders, so I was disappointed to hear that,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Allender would like to see a change in the way the health department communicates by adding his contact to the list while tracing.

“One more contact to keep people like me informed about what’s going on and that way we won’t say something out of ignorance when everyone else knows, everyone else in the health system knows except for the local officials. I think that runs a foul to true public service,” Mayor Allender said.

The South Dakota State Department of Health will report on nursing homes, businesses and other settings where there are a number of cases related to a potential exposure setting.