Rapid City mayor addresses COVID-19 concerns with Pennington County Commission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Commission met Friday morning to hear how COVID-19 is impacting the community.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was the first to speak. He shared details on strategic teams created in the city to monitor various parts of the community.

One area being watched is consumer activities and habits at grocery stores. The city is also working to coordinate delivery of food to families in need.

The city is using Monumenth Health as a partner in getting COVID-19 updates and referencing the health systems analysis in making plans.

“This is the fastest changing situation I’ve been involved in in my life,” Mayor Allender said.

