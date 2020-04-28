Rapid City Council votes to reopen some businesses with restrictions

Monday night in Rapid City, the city council voted in favor of reopening some businesses with restrictions and one change to the resolution.

One of the restrictions for restaurants, bars and casinos can only allow one customer per 125 square feet. The change was made to allow only to have the capacity number. The vote was 7 to 2.

“The fact that we are flat today cannot be solely because we have closed or regulated 8 percent of our businesses when 92 percent are still open. That has to be flat for a variety of reasons including our community response to the threat of COVID-19,” Mayor Allender said.

The resolution will be publicized and effective immediately.