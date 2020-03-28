Rapid City Council meeting discusses the second reading of emergency ordinance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In Rapid City Friday night, city council and community members are discussing an emergency ordinance to close some recreational businesses. It’s all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Community members came out to voice their opinion on the emergency ordinance that would shut down all non-essential businesses in the city.

“This is not just in terms of my company, which is the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge. I’m also concerned for the loss of income to our local economy and the small business owners who make it possible for us to operate on a day-to-day basis,” a community member said.

Tom Johnson, CEO of Elevate Rapid City says businesses are working very hard to conduct business with curbside and delivery.

“That’s why I want to say thank you tonight, to offer one silver lining in this shut down, that is the ability to conduct business curbside,” Johnson said.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, many community members stayed home and emailed their thoughts to the council–both in favor and in opposition of the ordinance.

“By closing these non-essential businesses, we can keep our community from propagating the spread of this virus.”