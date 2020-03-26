Rapid City Council holding special meeting Friday night

Breaking News
Friday night, the Rapid City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss it’s proposed ordinance to close some recreational businesses.

“There will be two things on that ordinance. The first thing will be the second reading of the emergency ordinance closing and regulating certain businesses. The second thing will be the first reading of the first ordinance revision,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

The council will propose to amend the first emergency ordinance to not have to wait 5 days before a second reading, but to allow future changes through a resolution.

