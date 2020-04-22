Rapid City considering changes to city ordinance

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is considering changes to a city ordinance that closed some businesses.

Pennington County has seen fewer cases than other counties and not just because of that ordinance.

Allender says only 8 percent of businesses and 11 percent of employees were affected by the ordinance. He says social distancing is working.

“We have evidence on our side of the community’s willingness to participate and behave safely but overall we have a rapidly changing situation and that calls for a flexible plan, which is why we are here today,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

The mayor proposed detailed restrictions to businesses re-opening. The mayor will discuss the changes with the City Council Monday night. If it is approved, it will be effective immediately.