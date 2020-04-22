Breaking News
COVID-19 latest: South Dakota announces 1 new death and 103 new cases

Rapid City considering changes to city ordinance

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is considering changes to a city ordinance that closed some businesses.

Pennington County has seen fewer cases than other counties and not just because of that ordinance.

Allender says only 8 percent of businesses and 11 percent of employees were affected by the ordinance. He says social distancing is working.

“We have evidence on our side of the community’s willingness to participate and behave safely but overall we have a rapidly changing situation and that calls for a flexible plan, which is why we are here today,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

The mayor proposed detailed restrictions to businesses re-opening. The mayor will discuss the changes with the City Council Monday night. If it is approved, it will be effective immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss