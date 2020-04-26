Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: One new death reported in the state

Rapid City businesses including restaurants could reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Rapid City locator map

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City bars and restaurants are among the businesses that could reopen under a plan that would require social distancing requirements to help protect against the coronavirus.

The city council is scheduled to vote Monday on Mayor Steve Allender’s proposal. It would require bars and restaurants to maintain a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and barstools.

Tony Demaro, owner of Murphy’s Pub & Grill and Kol, says he’s been working with his staff to practice social distancing at the pub and is excited at the possibility of reopening next week. He says takeout and delivery at his two businesses haven’t generated enough revenue to sustain being closed much longer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss