Rapid City businesses including restaurants could reopen

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City bars and restaurants are among the businesses that could reopen under a plan that would require social distancing requirements to help protect against the coronavirus.

The city council is scheduled to vote Monday on Mayor Steve Allender’s proposal. It would require bars and restaurants to maintain a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and barstools.

Tony Demaro, owner of Murphy’s Pub & Grill and Kol, says he’s been working with his staff to practice social distancing at the pub and is excited at the possibility of reopening next week. He says takeout and delivery at his two businesses haven’t generated enough revenue to sustain being closed much longer.