RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Area Schools is putting out a call for volunteers to help make masks.

The group “Masks for Rapid City” is handing out mask making kits.

The goal is to make more than 14,000 masks for Rapid City Area students. Each kit can make up to 36 masks. You can pick up the kits at the Western Dakota Tech Main Entrance along Mickelson Drive on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Completed masks should be dropped off during those same days.