SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The situation with COVID-19 is changing by the hour in South Dakota and around the world.

Here at KELOLAND News, we want to make sure you have all the information you need to keep you and your family safe.

If you have any COVID-19 questions for local leaders or health officials, let us know.

Share your question in the form below and we’ll work to get answers.