Protecting the protectors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 New York City police officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Five have died.

A California police officer has also died and thousands in uniform across the country are testing positive.

It’s not just a problem in big cities. A Minot, North Dakota officer has the virus. While there are no known cases among Sioux Falls officers at this time, even with protective equipment it can be difficult to stop it from spreading.

Everyday Sioux Falls police officers come into close contact with the public.

“It could be a burglary, it could be a domestic, it could be somebody passed out that needs help. There are going to be a lot of times that officers have to have that close person-to-person contact. It’s just the nature of the job.” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens said.

Like all patrol officers, Sergeant Andy Siebenborn has a safety kit that includes goggles and gloves.

“Most officers carry gloves on their person. And inside the bag with the gloves is a mask that officers can don for particular calls they would need to use it on,” Sgt. Siebenborn said.

Sgt. Siebenborn hasn’t had to use an N95 mask yet. The Sioux Falls Police Department says it has plenty on hand to supply officers. However, in some situations, there isn’t always time to put it on.

“If you have to touch somebody–if you have to wrestle with someone–you don’t have time to put gloves and a mask on. You just can’t call time out to do this stuff and then game-on again. You have to perform the duties and take those precautions the best you can,” Officer Clemens said.

Those precaution include hand sanitizing and wiping down any contact surfaces. Since the coronavirus outbreak, police calls are down about 10 percent.

The Sioux Falls police department has had the ability for the public to report minor crimes like petty theft, online since 2012. But since asking the public to report more of these crimes online about a week and a half ago, it has seen an uptick in the number of people doing that.

If officers do contract COVID-19, the department has a plan.

“If we are affected; if we have a lot of officers that are affected by this virus and not able to work, and it’s starting to affect our manpower, we are going to be able to adjust and still provide the service,” Clemens said.

Officers are also encouraged to use peer support already in place to deal with their own anxieties on the job during this unprecedented time.

Of course police aren’t the only emergency responders at a high risk of contracting COVID-19. Firefighters and EMTs are also in danger. 9-1-1 Dispatchers are asking health related questions when calls come in to try to screen for the coronavirus and prepare responders.