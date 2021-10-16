Preview: Vaccine clinic offers both COVID-19, flu shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health tells us that around two-thirds of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This uses a 2019 census estimate of people who are 12 years old or older.

An event today in Sioux Falls sought to vaccinate 500 people, but there more than COVID-19 shots were offered. Also available were flu vaccines. Michael Barth of Sioux Falls received a flu shot as well as a COVID booster shot today, and he told KELOLAND News that when it comes to receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, he doesn’t have any hesitancy.

“it’s just one thing that we can do to make sure that people in our lives also don’t get sick,” Michael Barth said. “My parents are older, and so they are at higher risk, my kids are too young to get the vaccine.”

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News at 10 we’ll bring you additional thoughts from Barth and look ahead to upcoming clinics, too.

