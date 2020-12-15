PREVIEW: S.D. families mourn loved ones during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This holiday season, more than 1,200 South Dakota families will be celebrating without a loved one.

As of Tuesday, 1,261 people in the state have died because of COVID-19.

That includes Hazel Schaunaman, who passed away from the virus at 91. Her granddaughter, Kelcy Schaunaman, shares a memory she has of her grandma forcing the whole family to take a group photo every Christmas.

“It was always like, such an ordeal as a kid and we were always like, ‘Ugh, why do we have to do these pictures?’ And now I’m really thankful that every single year, no matter how big or how many family members were there, we always took the pictures no matter what. So that will always be something fun to look back on,” Kelcy said.

Hazel Schaunaman family photo

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, learn more about Hazel Schaunaman through the eyes of her granddaughter as we share the stories of the faces behind the COVID-19 numbers.