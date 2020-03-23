Breaking News
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Pleasant Township United Church of Canistota Yelduz Shrine

PREVIEW: KELOLAND’s COVID-19 Special Report

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of a pandemic comes a lot of uncertainty.

KELOLAND News is holding a special report with doctors, the Secretary of Health and Sioux Falls Mayor to get the answers to some of your questions about the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

While you watch on TV or online, we’ll be updating this story with the questions and answers from our experts.

A few things we do know already are the symptoms, how many cases are in each region of KELOLAND and how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find all of that information on our coronavirus page, or click below.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Check this story later for live coverage of our special report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss