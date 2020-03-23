PREVIEW: KELOLAND’s COVID-19 Special Report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of a pandemic comes a lot of uncertainty.

KELOLAND News is holding a special report with doctors, the Secretary of Health and Sioux Falls Mayor to get the answers to some of your questions about the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

While you watch on TV or online, we’ll be updating this story with the questions and answers from our experts.

A few things we do know already are the symptoms, how many cases are in each region of KELOLAND and how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find all of that information on our coronavirus page, or click below.

Check this story later for live coverage of our special report.