PREVIEW: KELOLAND’s COVID-19 Special Report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of a pandemic comes a lot of uncertainty.
KELOLAND News is holding a special report with doctors, the Secretary of Health and Sioux Falls Mayor to get the answers to some of your questions about the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
While you watch on TV or online, we’ll be updating this story with the questions and answers from our experts.
A few things we do know already are the symptoms, how many cases are in each region of KELOLAND and how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can find all of that information on our coronavirus page, or click below.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- PREVIEW: KELOLAND’s COVID-19 Special ReportSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of a pandemic comes a lot of uncertainty. KELOLAND News is holding a special report to answer some of your questions.
- Hills, MN and Larchwood, Iowa quiet in time of social distancing, mandatesIn Minnesota and Iowa, restaurants, bars, theaters and more have been closed since last week following mandates from the state's governors.
- City of Sioux Falls wants to delay upcoming city electionThe city of Sioux Falls is asking for permission to delay the upcoming city election.
Check this story later for live coverage of our special report.