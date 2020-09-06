PREVIEW: Flu season plus COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we get closer to fall, we also get closer to flu season. And this year health care professionals will have to battle both influenza and COVID-19, which have common symptoms like sore throat, cough and muscle aches. Experts say taking the steps we’ve done against COVID-19 could help against influenza as well.

“We anticipate patients with upper respiratory symptoms are increasing, that’s going to impact our health care worker supply, it’s going to impact how much testing we can do. The testing supply chain is still not ideal. So, there’s a lot of other factors that we think about as far as our health care system and the impact that COVID and flu are going to have on that as we go into the fall and winter” Avera family medicine physician Chad Thury said.

