Preview: Cancelled experiences

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The outbreak of COVID-19 led to the return of many students experiencing new countries.

USD student Brooklyn DeVries had been in Germany since August and wasn’t supposed to come home until the end of April.

After seeing multiple countries like Spain and Italy, she got news that she had to be home in just a matter of days.

“There were people all over the place. Everybody eating outside, everybody just enjoying Italy. There were a lot of tourists, same with Spain too. But now, seeing photos and stuff like that, it’s a completely different world almost,” traveler Brooklyn DeVries said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren gives you an inside look at four trips around the world that were cut short because of the novel coronavirus.