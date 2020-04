In this April 1, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. At a time of social distancing,Trump is leaning into his plea to Congress to restore full tax benefits prized by business for fine dining and schmoozing. Trump is seizing on the pandemic crisis to target an item on his wish list: full tax deductions for business meals in restaurants and for other entertainment expenses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — President Donald J. Trump declared on Sunday that a major disaster exists in the state of South Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas that were affected by COVID-19.

This funding is for emergency protective measures.

You can read his full release below: