Prepping for the holidays by getting the booster shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of today, 66 percent of the state’s population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 18 percent have gotten the booster shot.

As you review your holiday plans, doctors suggest you add vaccinations to your to-do list.

“Get vaccinated. COVID vaccines are free to you, they are safe, they are well tolerated. Millions of people have had their vaccine. If you haven’t started your series, you may not be able to get it done before the holidays, but get started on that. And if you have had your vaccine series, get your booster,” Dr. Susan Hoover with Sanford Health said.

Dr. Susan Hoover, an infectious disease specialist at Sanford Health, says the booster shots take two weeks to be fully effective. The time to get them is now before Christmas day.

“We’re learning more and more that it’s effective. That there is some diminishment in the protection after the original vaccine series and that the booster does seem to help protect people for a longer period of time. The more time goes on, the more evidence there is that the booster is beneficial,” Hoover said.

She also wants to remind everyone to stay home if you’re sick

“I would emphasize that even if you think that you yourself aren’t particularly at risk of catching COVID or of getting very sick, do it for those who are more vulnerable than you. Your grandparents, your grandchildren, people who might have a harder time handling it,” Hoover said.

Hoover says anyone who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for their first dose is eligible for a booster after two months. Those who have completed their Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series should get the booster after six months.