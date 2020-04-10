1  of  3
Breaking News
Potential exposure at two Sioux Falls businesses Smithfield now 4th largest hotspot in the United States; DOH to declare public health emergency for Minnehaha County More than 350 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, as total number of positive cases passes 500

Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Sioux Falls businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials said employees at two separate businesses in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the Get-n-Go on W. 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 to April 6 while being able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

  • Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 5 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, April 6 – 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A different individual employed at Lewis Drug at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls The employee worked April 5 through April 6 while able to transmit the virus. These are the times the person worked:

  • Sunday, April 5 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, April 6 – 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

People who visited these locations during these times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. Click here for a CDC screening tool.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss