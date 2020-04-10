Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Sioux Falls businesses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials said employees at two separate businesses in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the Get-n-Go on W. 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls reported working April 4 to April 6 while being able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, April 6 – 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A different individual employed at Lewis Drug at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls The employee worked April 5 through April 6 while able to transmit the virus. These are the times the person worked:

Sunday, April 5 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 6 – 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

People who visited these locations during these times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. Click here for a CDC screening tool.