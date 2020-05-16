PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)- State Health officials have announced on Saturday, May 16, that there may be potential COVID-19 exposure in Rapid City.

The individual is a Rapid City transit driver and has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates:

Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Rapid Ride Jefferson Route

Monday, May 11, 1:20 p.m- 5:50 p.m. Rapid Route Washington Route



Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.