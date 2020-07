State Health Officials announced that a person who attended the Sitting Bull Stampede Rodeo in Mobridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who attended the event while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

June 30th from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

July 1st from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Individuals who attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.