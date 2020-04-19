1  of  2
Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Sioux Falls businesses

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two separate employees at two different businesses in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release sent from State Health officials on Sunday.

The individuals reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.

An employee at the Kum & Go at 1400 North Cliff Ave. in Sioux Falls reported working on the following dates:

  • Thursday, April 9
  • Friday, April 10
  • Saturday, April 11

An employee at the Walmart at 3209 S. Louise Ave. in Sioux Falls reported working at the following dates:

  • Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 12, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

State Health officials say due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited either location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

