Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Aberdeen businesses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health and state health official have announced that a patron at Lager’s Inn and the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the establishments while able to transmit the virus to others on the evening of May 9 during the following times:

Lager’s Inn Bar 7:30 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

The Zoo Bar 10:50 p.m.- 2 a.m.



Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.