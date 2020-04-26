Potential COVID-19 exposure at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced Sunday, April 26, an employee at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reported working while able to transmit the virus to others during the following days:

Thursday, April 16 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, April 17 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, officials say customers who visited flooring store during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

