Potential COVID-19 exposure at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced Sunday, April 26, an employee at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee reported working while able to transmit the virus to others during the following days:
- Thursday, April 16 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday, April 17 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 18 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Due to the risk of exposure, officials say customers who visited flooring store during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
