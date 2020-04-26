Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: One new death reported in the state

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced Sunday, April 26, an employee at Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reported working while able to transmit the virus to others during the following days:

  • Thursday, April 16 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Friday, April 17 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 18 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, officials say customers who visited flooring store during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss