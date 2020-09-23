Potential COVID-19 exposure at Sioux Falls church event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you aren’t feeling well and you attended a Sioux Falls women’s conference, you’ll want to call your doctor.

The South Dakota Health Department announced on Wednesday that someone who attended an event at Faith Family Church tested positive COVID-19.

Attendees are asked to watch for symptoms for 14-days after the possible exposure. Since the event started 14-days ago, those symptoms may have already started.

The positive patient attended the event while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

September 9 th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. September 10 th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. September 11th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

