PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health and state health official have announced that a patron at Corner Pantry Casino in Hermosa, S.D. has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patron was at the business on Friday, April 24 and was able to transmit the virus to other.

Any customer that has visited the location around April 24 should monitor for symptoms over the next fourteen days.

