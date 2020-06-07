Potential COVID-19 exposure at Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the South Dakota Department of Health shared a warning about a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at a bar in Vermillion.

State health officials say an employee of the Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others during the following days:

May 30, 9 p.m. through May 31, 2 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.