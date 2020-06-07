Potential COVID-19 exposure at Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion

Breaking News
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the South Dakota Department of Health shared a warning about a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at a bar in Vermillion. 

State health officials say an employee of the Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others during the following days:

  • May 30, 9 p.m. through May 31, 2 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

