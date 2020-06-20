Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 81; Active cases at 809

Potential COVID-19 exposure at businesses in Pierre and Fort Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials have announced an individual who visited businesses in Pierre and Fort Pierre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person visited The Fieldhouse in Pierre and The Chuckwagon in Fort Pierre while able to transmit the virus to others.

The Fieldhouse at 2013 Eastgate Avenue in Pierre:
• June 12 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Chuckwagon at 112 N. Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre
 • June 13 from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.
• June 14 from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates and time should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

