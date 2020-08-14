Potential COVID-19 exposure at Big and Rich concert at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health Officials announced that a person who attended the Big and Rich concert at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual attended the event while able to transmit the virus to others on August 3 from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on August 4.
Individuals who attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
