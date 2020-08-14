Potential COVID-19 exposure at Big and Rich concert at Sioux Empire Fair

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sioux Empire Fair Set For Busy Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health Officials announced that a person who attended the Big and Rich concert at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended the event while able to transmit the virus to others on August 3 from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. on August 4.

Individuals who attended the event during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests