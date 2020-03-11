Post event updates on KELOLAND.com Closeline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As additional COVID-19 cases are confirmed in South Dakota, it could lead to activities being cancelled or postponed.
We want to make it easier for organizations to notify people about postponed or cancelled events on our KELOLAND Closeline.
To add your own non-school related closing to the KELOLAND.com Closeline, you first need to register for an account. To start that process, email webmaster@keloland.com and indicate in the message you want to sign up for a KELOLAND.com Closeline account.
After we manually set your account up, you’ll be able to log in and enter your message, which will then get posted on KELOLAND.com.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Mitchell mayor discusses Coronavirus case in Davison countyMITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has confirmed three more South Dakotans have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 8.
- Post event updates on KELOLAND.com CloselineSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As additional COVID-19 cases are confirmed in South Dakota, it could lead to activities being cancelled or postponed.
- A look at who may be some of the most vulnerable to coronavirusSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the South Dakota residents most vulnerable to coronavirus, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC)'s descriptions, live in long term care facilities or nursing home.