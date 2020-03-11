Post event updates on KELOLAND.com Closeline

Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing total to 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As additional COVID-19 cases are confirmed in South Dakota, it could lead to activities being cancelled or postponed.

We want to make it easier for organizations to notify people about postponed or cancelled events on our KELOLAND Closeline.

To add your own non-school related closing to the KELOLAND.com Closeline, you first need to register for an account. To start that process, email webmaster@keloland.com and indicate in the message you want to sign up for a KELOLAND.com Closeline account.

After we manually set your account up, you’ll be able to log in and enter your message, which will then get posted on KELOLAND.com.

