Possible COVID-19 exposure at Super 8 in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the South Dakota Department of Health shared a warning about a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at a Super 8 in Rapid City.

The store is located on 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City.

The DOH said an employee has tested positive and worked while able to transmit the virus to others during the following days:

• Thursday, April 29: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

• Friday, April 30: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

• Saturday, May 2: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Sunday, May 3: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 11 p.m- midnight

• Monday, May 4: 12 a.m.- 7 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.