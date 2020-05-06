Possible COVID-19 exposure at AT&T store in Sioux Falls

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the South Dakota Department of Health shared a warning about a possible public exposure to COVID-19 at an AT&T store in eastern Sioux Falls. 

The DOH said an employee has tested positive and worked while able to transmit the virus to others from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 30 and from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2. 

The store is located at 700 S. Highline Pl.

Customers who visited this location during the specific dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

Review the latest warnings from the Department of Health along with confirmed COVID-19 case locations online.

