Pennington County victim died from COVID-19 while in Davison County, governor says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first known victim of the coronavirus called COVID-19 was a man in his 60s from Pennington County who died while in Davison County, Governor Kristi Noem said Monday.

She said the man hadn’t been in Pennington County for the two weeks leading up to his death.

Symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever and shortness of breath may appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test in South Dakota is listed by the person’s county of residence, rather than location of the test, the governor said.

“My heart certainly goes out to his family during this very difficult time, and I also want to let them know we’re thinking of and praying for them, but also give people more information as its relates to this death in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said.

Positive confirmations of COVID-19 rose by one to 10 as of mid-day Monday, according to the governor. She told reporters at a news conference the latest is a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

Noem again used the word “encouraging” to describe the latest result but acknowledged “we do still expect things could get worse before they get better.”

There are now nine men and one woman who have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive. All 10 had traveled outside South Dakota recently and state inquiries haven’t found any local people who received the virus from them. The nine living are resting at home and none is in a hospital, the governor said.

The South Dakota Department of Health updates the statistics by noon CT daily at covid.sd.gov. As of Monday, 494 tests had been confirmed as negative.

Those numbers approximately match the 2 percent fatality rate the state department presented to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee during a briefing March 4. By comparison, flu has a fatality rate of one-tenth of 1 percent.

Further information provided Monday by state health officials to KELOLAND News included an article from CDC that estimated the fatality rate for COVID-19 ranging from one-fourth of 1 percent to 3 percent for infected cases.

This number may change as more testing is available and advanced clinical care of severely ill cases is provided in the U.S., according to state Department of Health communications director Derrick Haskins, who was relaying information from state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton.

They referred to the Emerging Infectious Disease Journal for the latest estimate.

There isn’t a vaccine yet for COVID-19. There are vaccines for common strains of flu.

Noem said she expected that commercial testing for COVID-19 would come online in South Dakota later this week.

The state Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has been running confirmations of tests administered locally and has made results known in 24 hours. She said the state lab has needed to change some of its methods to get supplies to conduct the confirmations and, going forward, some tests might be unable to be confirmed as positive or negative within 24 hours.

“As we get supplies to run the tests, we’ll continue to prioritize these samples. The medium- and high-risk tests will be processed individually. So let me be clear — we do have plenty of tests, it is the supplies to run those tests we are limited on, and therefore we’re prioritizing the medium- and high-risk individuals today, and we’ll get the results to everyone as soon as possible,” she said.

She continued, “We expect this situation to be very short-term, and people will know within 24 to 48 hours, they’ll still be hearing the results of their tests when they come in.” She added, “The situation does remain very serious, but we are pro-active.”

Noem reminded everyone in South Dakota be “pro-active” by taking care of themselves and their families, by washing hands often, staying home if not feeling well, and if not feeling well calling a healthcare provider for an evaluation.

She also asked people to continue to practice social-distancing and not carrying the virus to someone else who may be a high-risk individual.

Monday marked the first day of the workweek when many state government employees in non-essential jobs were directed to work remotely rather than go to state offices as part of a statewide increase in social distancing.

Most state-government buildings in Pierre had only a few vehicles in their parking lots Monday. Many, including the governor’s office in the Capitol, had messages on their doors citing the governor’s executive order that was issued Friday to state government employees under her direct control.

Some obvious exceptions to the empty lots were the State Health Laboratory and the state Department of Health, where the testing and contacts continued full-bore Monday, and the east wing of the Capitol, where the state Unified Judicial System is headquartered.

Noem told reporters Monday she had participated in a phone call earlier in the day with U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other governors. “They have assured us grocery-story supply chains are good. There’s no need for people to be concerned about running out of supplies with our grocery-store chains,” she said.

She planned a town-hall telephone conference Monday night with South Dakota legislators.

Noem said she isn’t planning to call a special session of the Legislature. Lawmakers finished the main run of the 2020 session Thursday night and are scheduled to return to the statehouse Monday, March 30, to consider several vetoes Noem has issued.

She said they could take care of any new business that day. There will be a state Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning and she will go to Sioux Falls in the afternoon to meet with healthcare providers and other leaders in the area, then to Rapid City on Wednesday.

“We’re in a very good position in South Dakota and prepared for the coming days ahead,” she said.

The governor asked people who lose their jobs because of layoffs or closures to coordinate with the state Department of Labor and Regulation.

Noem also announced Monday that her administration will be working with the federal Small Business Administration on loan applications from small businesses in South Dakota affected by coronavirus.

“This is going to be a little bit of new territory for us. We haven’t done anything quite like this before. It’s called the Economic Injury Disaster Loan that our small businesses will be eligible for. It’s a program that would help eligible businesses and non-profits that are impacted by COVID-19,” she said.

She added, “But I do want to remind everybody we’re in uncharted territory with this, including SBA, but my economic development team is working with them to facilitate getting this information to those businesses. It’s something that was brought forward as part of legislation that moved through Congress that we’re looking forward to taking advantage of to help our people get through this difficult time that could be a financial hit to many of our small businesses.”

All state department are helping in some way in South Dakota’s resistance, according to Noem.

“We have had every single agency that has extra duties, extra work, that’s cooperating with us to make sure we’re meeting the needs of South Dakotans, because this is something that obviously is widespread, and it has many different factors and consequences to this virus spreading throughout the country and the world,” she said.