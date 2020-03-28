Pennington County urges recreational businesses to shut their doors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Board of Commissioners took steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The commission passed two resolutions: the first restricts access to county offices. The second urges recreational businesses to shut their doors.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender updated the board of commissioners on efforts being made in the city during the pandemic. He says Rapid City has put together strategic teams to tackle issues surrounding COVID-19.

“Liaison to grocery and supply stores. We want to understand, just for intelligence purposes what the supply chains are like and the opinions of the store managers and if there’s any disruptions in the chains,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

He says teams are working on putting recently unemployed people into jobs necessary during this time. Like food services. The financial analysis team is compiling all data in terms of lost revenue and pending budget shortage.

“We are assembling a team to completely rework the 2020 budget to lay the foundation for the 2021 budget,” Mayor Allender said.

Pennington County emergency manager Dustin Willett also updated the commission on the work being done by the emergency planning team.

“Our emergency operation center has increased it’s operational posture to what we call a level two, which is one of our full activation levels meaning that staff is now working out of the EOC space,” Willett said.

Willett says they are reaching out to the whole community for information and resources during this time.

“So faith based community, social support services , the schools, education, elected officials, everyone that makes up what a community is,” Willett said.

Pennington County commissioners will hold another special meeting next Friday at 3 p.m.