Peak of COVID-19 cases could come sooner than predicted West River

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota health officials confirmed two more people died due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 64 deaths. The health department also says 5,200 South Dakotans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started. One region where the number of cases is growing is West River. Monument Health even says the peak could come sooner than predicted.

Dr. Shankar Kurra is Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs. He is also an expert in epidemiology. Dr. Kurra says the growth factor for confirmed cases in West River is doubling. 14 days ago the number of COVID-19 cases was 205, today it’s 398.

“The only way that we know we are doing a good job of controlling the spread of this infection is to follow the doubling time. It appears at least as of now, that some of the measures that Rapid City and the State have adopted, social distancing, is helping us bring down the number of infections,” Dr. Kurra said.

Based on the South Dakota Department of Health’s model, it showed West River’s peak infections would be early July. However, the actual numbers show the peak time may hit in a few weeks or late June. So why now?

“Tourism plays into that, we know that we are getting busier with tourism, we don’t know what percentage of those people will practice social distancing,” Michelle Stephens, VP of Operations, said.

Also playing a factor are all of the businesses that are opening back up.

“The only way we can stop the spread is to not gather in large numbers, keep your social distance, observe hand and respiratory hygiene and really protect the vulnerable in this population. So that’s to all of us. We owe it to each other, we have to take care of each other,” Dr. Kurra said.

Another reminder that the pandemic isn’t over.

Right now there are 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at Monument Health in Rapid City.