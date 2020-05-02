Park equipment open once again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – City parks have been busy after Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken announced a limited re-opening of the parks on Thursday.

Playground equipment is once again open for kids to climb around and have fun.

Sertoma Park was busy today as parents brought their children out to enjoy the beautiful weather and release some energy from being cooped up in the house.

“I’m just enjoying the fact that we can be out and enjoy the equipment and maybe finally see some light at the end of the tunnel,” parent Justin Meyer said.

Coming up later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, hear from parents and children out enjoying the park and how they are staying safe.