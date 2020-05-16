Parade held for Viborg nursing home residents

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends brightened the day of residents living at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home with a parade.

Able residents lined up outside, at a safe six feet apart, and watched as family drove by in decorated cars. Residents of the nursing home, assisted living, Alzheimer’s/dementia unit and independent living facilities enjoyed the event.

While people weren’t allowed to leave their vehicles, they could hold quick conversations as they drove by.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, residents have not been allowed visitors, making the situation emotionally challenging. Friday’s parade provided a little cheer.