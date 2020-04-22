Pandemic increases risk for alcohol abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During this pandemic, alcohol sales are soaring. They jumped by 55% in one week and hard liquor sales are up 75% over last year in the U.S.

Many states, including Minnesota, have relaxed alcohol purchases to allow it to be included in carry-out orders. While all this consumption may be good for the alcohol beverage industry, addiction experts are concerned about what else it may mean.

Liquor stores are considered essential businesses in most states during the pandemic and have remained opened. Online alcohol sales are also up–some 243%–nationally.

Conditions are ripe for people in recovery to relapse.

“It feels like a continuous weekend. It just goes on and on. So everyday you can continue to imbibe. Some of the things that would kind of bring us to the realization this is too much or would bring us to a pause or stop in our use—they’re not existent in the way they were before.” Dr. Matt Stanley/Avera Addiction Care Center

Psychiatrist Dr. Matt Stanley treats people at the Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls.

“It’s just an incredibly challenging time to be in recovery,” Dr. Stanley said.

That’s because what people once relied upon, like church or support groups, have ended, or gone virtual, which is different than having a true personal connection.

“The added pressures—financial risks, job loss; even if you haven’t lost your job—just the idea you’re home all the time now. And fear of the illness; fear of death right now.” Dr. Stanley said.

Even people who’ve never had an issue with substance use can be susceptible during this time.

“Ultimately that’s how we develop an addiction, we start utilizing the substance more and more, it’s filing a gap in our life, we kind of lose our other coping skills and become more dependent on that particular use for meeting emotional or controlling anxiety needs,” Dr. Stanley said.



How much is too much? Experts say at risk drinking is more than five drinks in one sitting for men, or three for women; or 14 drinks per week for men and seven drinks per week for women.

“It doesn’t mean you are an alcoholic. It doesn’t mean you’ve become dependent on it. But those are some warning signs—some quantitative measures you can say, ‘yeah maybe I need to consider this a little more,'” Dr. Stanely said.

If you do need help, treatment centers are still taking in patients and most doctors and counselors are also taking appointments, but many of those may now be virtual through telemedicine. More information is available at these websites: Avera Addiction Care Center and SD DSS Substance Use Disorder Page

The World Health Organization says alcohol actually weakens the immune system, making people more susceptible to COVID-19.