South Dakota surpasses 300 positive COVID-19 cases, recoveries reach 98

Pandemic hits close to home for KLTM anchor Matt Holsen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting close to home for a lot of you including our own KELOLAND This Morning Anchor Matt Holsen.

Matt’s brother Ben is a Washington High grad who now lives and works as a radio broadcaster in the Minneapolis area. He is currently quarantined in his basement away from his wife and daughter as an assumed positive carrier of the coronavirus. Despite having chills, a fever, shortness of breath and more, he says he couldn’t get tested. He says it’s because he didn’t meet the criteria and didn’t need hospitalization at this time.

“They’re not doing tests up here unless you’re a health care worker or you live in a nursing home facility,” Ben said.

Ben says he’s not sure how he got sick. He was still going inside the grocery store occasionally and recently had to go to the post office to mail some masks to some vulnerable family members. He urges everyone to take the proper precautions and stay home if they can.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

