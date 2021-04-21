P.1 variant found in Pennington County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another COVID-19 variant has been found in a patient from South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health says the P.1 variant, also referred to as the ‘Brazil variant,” of COVID-19 has been detected by an out-of-state commercial laboratory. The person was from Pennington County.

In a news release, the DOH says while only one case of P.1 variant has been identified so far, it is safe to assume other cases may exist.

“We are closely monitoring this development and would like to use this opportunity to encourage state residents to get vaccinated as it’s the best way to be protected—and have proven nearly 100% effective against hospitalization and death,” Daniel Bucheli, SD DOH Communications Director, said in the release.

South Dakota joins Minnesota, which has identified 5 P.1 cases and Nebraska with 2 P.1 cases.

The P.1 variant was first detected in the U.S. in January 2021 and was identified in travelers from Brazil. For additional information on all the variants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

As for other variants, three additional B.1.1.7 cases were reported in Wednesday’s update. There have been 64 cases of that variant found in South Dakota, ten cases of B.1.429 and one of each of B.1.351 and B.1.427.