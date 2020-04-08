Organizations finding a vaccine for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizations are partnering together in hopes of finding a vaccine for COVID-19.

SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc. and CSL Behring are two companies combating the coronavirus pandemic. CSL Behring specializes in protein science capabilities and SAb has high developments in novel immunotherapy. The team has developed SAB-185, a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate. It’s on track for a clinical evaluation around May.

“Our targeted high-potency immunotherapies leverage the native immune response thereby providing a highly-specific match against the complexity, diversity and mutation of a disease. Our partnership with CSL Behring shifts our development trajectory to more rapidly scale-up and delivery of our highly targeted and potent COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, and deploy our unique capabilities to help combat this crisis,” Eddie J. Sullivan, SAb Biotherapeutics president, CEO and co-founder said.

The Sioux Falls biotherapeutics company, SAb, has developed over a dozen effective antibodies. Those antibodies helped fight infectious diseases like Ebola, Zika, Dengue and others.

SAb Biotherapeutics was also awarded a $27 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop and test a Rapid Response Antibody Program. The organization has already begun developing therapeutics for COVID-19.