Only 4,000 have received results under Iowa testing program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds says only 4,000 people have gotten results under Iowa’s $26 million coronavirus testing contract but that will increase now that the equipment has been validated.

Reynolds said the the State Hygienic Lab has determined that the machines purchased for the TestIowa program are 95% accurate in detecting the virus in samples and 99.7% accurate in determining its absence. She says the validation will allow TestIowa to soon process 3,000 tests per day as originally envisioned.

She said it would also allow the tests to be processed faster and the state to broaden the criteria of who can qualify for a test.

